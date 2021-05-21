Charmed Season 3 Episode 13 Preview: Can The Charmed Ones Save Jordan?

Welcome back to our weekly preview of The CW's Charmed Season 3- with the show's move from Sundays to Fridays throwing us a bit if we're to be perfectly honest. But here's no time for that- not when The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) have to deal with Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Abigael (Poppy Drayton) in the Tomb of Chaos- as well as who put them there and why. And one of the sisters has their doubts. Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) looks to reclaim his humanity- but as we head into the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Chaos Theory," we can't help but wonder what the price he'll have to pay to get what he wants:

Charmed Season 3, Episode 13 "Chaos Theory": GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) from a fate worse than death, but at great personal cost to themselves; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) sets off on a process of transformation. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Aziza Abu Butain and Sidney Quashie.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charmed | Season 3 Episode 13 | Chaos Theory Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKjmh7cg6Eg)

In Season Three of The CW's fan-favorite series, the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) along with their whitelighter Harry (Rupert Evans) continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves, led by billionaire Julian Shea (guest star Eric Balfour). Following an epic standoff, we join The Charmed Ones as they are forced to try and save the magical world from extinction and navigate a mysterious magical allergy. As the sisters are challenged in new ways romantically, personally, and professionally, they will face down monsters in both the magical and human world – the likes of which they have never seen.

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).