Posted in: Movies, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky

Chucky Future? "There's More Chucky and Tiffany in the Works": Tilly

Though not offering specifics, Chucky/Child's Play franchise star Jennifer Tilly teases that there's more on the way from Chucky and Tiffany.

There's no question what Jennifer Tilly's favorite franchise in her 40+ career is, which is Child's Play. Since joining the Don Mancini-created franchise in 1998's cult classic Bride of Chucky, the Oscar-nominated actress has been involved with every single project across three more films, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, and the SYFY TV series Chucky. The only exception is the 2019 reboot film directed by Lars Klevberg and written by Tyler Burton Smith. Tilly has been as synonymous with the slasher franchise as original star Brad Dourif, playing Tiffany Valentine and voicing her doll counterpart, and as the original star playing Charles Lee Ray and voicing his murderous doll counterpart. The actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight for a career retrospective highlighting her biggest signature work.

Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly Teases More to Come

At the four and a half minute mark, Bride of Chucky is featured showing Tilly as Tiffany reconnecting with Charles, but finding him in his doll form as he's caged up, calling her role "iconic" admitting, "I really fought tooth and nail against doing it, because I had come off my Oscar nomination and my career was coming along quite well. In the beginning, I did not want to do Bride of Chucky, and I started getting into the idea of playing this character."

The School Spirits star remained thankful she took the role because "it gave me job security for 27 years," as highlights of the sequel, Seed of Chucky, and the SYFY series are playing. As far as the future of the franchise since the series cancellation in 2024, the actress teased, "The television series just ended, but I know for a fact that there's more Chucky and Tiffany in the works. The gruesome twosome." For more, including her iconic roles in Tilly's career, her confusion over Tiffany doll royalties, and more, you can check out the full interview.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!