Charmed Season 3 Preview: Maggie's Vision Explains the Episode Title

Our Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery) have one helluva task ahead of them as they look to take down The Faction and prevent "The Destruction of the Sisterhood"- as well as losing the source of their powers. But as the endgame draws near, Macy (Mantock), Mel (Diaz), Maggie (Jeffery), and Harry (Rupert Evans) have a possible new ally to their cause in Julian (Eric Balfour)- but can he be trusted? That's where things stand as The CW series heads into "Someone's Going to Die" -and if you were wondering about the episode's ominous title? In the following clip, Maggie hopes that she can get a vision of what's to come but in the process? She reveals a horrifying revelation to her sisters- and the title becomes crystal clear.

Here's your sneak preview for Sunday night's episode "Someone's Going to Die":

Charmed Season 3, Episode 2 "Someone's Going to Die": TRUST ISSUES – The Destruction of the Sisterhood looms large as the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) face down The Faction. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy are divided over a potential ally – Julian (guest star Eric Balfour). Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Carrie Williams.

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).