Charmed Season 4 Episode 3 Preview: Kaela's Training with Harry Begins

Before we check out the preview images, overview, and promo for this week's episode "Unlucky Charmed," a quick reminder of the casting news that this week. Natasha Henstridge (Diggstown) is joining The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett, Rupert Evans, and Jordan Donica in a recurring role- and an interesting one for Evans' Harry. Henstridge's confident, strong, and wry-witted Diana is another Whitelighter when Harry believed he was the only one left. Diana seeks Harry out in the hopes that he can help her escape from a bizarre, magical predicament in which she finds herself. Now before you start speculating on what all of that could mean, take a few minutes to check out what's to come with tonight's chapter:

Charmed Season 4 Episode 3 "Unlucky Charmed": WHO ARE YOU NOW? – Mel (Diaz) suddenly finds herself haunted by memories of her mysterious breakup with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), while Maggie's (Jeffery) demon-hunting habit puts strain on her relationship with Jordan (Donica). Harry (Evans) tries to train the newest Charmed One (Barrett) but gets derailed when they all must focus on a formidable new nemesis who starts wreaking havoc throughout the magical world. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Nicki Renna.

In season four of CHARMED, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what's to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett, as Michaela "Kaela" Danso, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, and Jordan Donica as Jordan Chase. Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) joins the cast in the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva"- a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Executive producers include Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro.