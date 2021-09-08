Charmed Season 4 Welcomes Lucy Barrett as New Series Co-Lead

By the time the end of August came around, The CW's Charmed had the departure of series star Madeline Mantock aka Macy as well as showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro to contend with. Heading into September, viewers learned that Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco, and Nicki Renna will lead the series beginning with the fourth season. On Wednesday, we learned who would be stepping in as the third "Charmed One", with Lucy Barrett (Co-Ed) joining Melonie Diaz aka Mel & Sarah Jeffery aka Maggie as a co-lead when the series returns. No details were released on Barrett's character, something the showrunners are doing on purpose.

"Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it's just more fun that way," said Lieber, Renna, and Falco in a statement. "What we will say is…she's an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life's passion. She's fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three."

In season four of Charmed, Mel (Diaz) and Maggie (Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One ( Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what's to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

The CW's Charmed Season 3 stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with EPs Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).