Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Reptile Goes Invisible with McFarlane's Mortal Kombat Klassic Figure

McFarlane Toys is entering the bloody arena of Mortal Kombat once again as they debut new Klassic 7” scale figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys returns to Mortal Kombat with an Invisible Reptile Klassic 7-inch figure inspired by his arcade-era look.

The translucent Mortal Kombat Reptile release recreates his signature invisibility power with game-inspired detail.

Invisible Reptile features 22 points of articulation, two alternate hands, a display base, and Klassic packaging.

Mortal Kombat collectors can pre-order McFarlane’s Invisible Reptile now for $29.99 ahead of a July 2026 release.

Reptile has always been one of the most mysterious fighters in the Mortal Kombat universe, who combines stealth, acid attacks, and his signature invisibility powers. Introduced as a hidden character in the original Mortal Kombat game, Reptile became legendary for his mysterious identity and unmasked reptilian disguise beneath his ninja outfit. Reptile served as Shang Tsung's silent protector, as he stalks opponents from the shadows, building his fighting style around fear and deception. His invisibility ability became one of his defining traits, allowing him to disappear during battle and forcing enemies to predict where he would attack next, which now comes to life.

That classic invisibility power has now inspired the newest Mortal Kombat Klassic figure from McFarlane Toys. This translucent 7" figure has been designed to recreate his in-game invisible appearance with 22 points of articulation. He will come with a pair of alternate hands, a display base, and sleek Mortal Kombat Klassic-style packaging that captures its iconic arcade era. Collectors can enhance their Reptile display with this specialized variant figure, now up for pre-order at $29.99 with a July 2026 release.

Invisible Reptile (Mortal Kombat Klassic) 7" Figure

"As Shang Tsung's personal protector the elusive Reptile lurks in the shadows stopping all those who would do his master harm. His human form is believed to disguise a horrid reptilian creature whose race was thought to be extinct millions of years ago. Figure is translucent, inspired by Reptile's in-game "invisible" ability."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 alternate hands and base.

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging.

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures.

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