Cheers, Look Who's Talking Star Kirstie Alley Passes Away, Age 71

Two-time Emmy Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley (Cheers, Veronica's Closet, "Look Who's Talking" films) has passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 71. "To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," True Parker & Lillie Parker wrote in a statement posted on the late actor's Twitter account earlier.

"We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time." Now here's a look at the statement that was released:

Though boating a career in film and television that lasted nearly four decades, Alley was best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the classic NBC sitcom Cheers, earning both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991. In her follow-up sitcom, Veronica's Closet, Alley would go on to earn additional Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Alley's filmography consists of a wide range of work across both mediums, including Summer School (1987), Shoot to Kill (1988), Look Who's Talking & its sequels (1989–1993), Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), David's Mother (1994), The Last Don (1997), Fat Actress (2005), and many more. Alley would also venture into reality competition series, including Dancing with the Stars Season 12 (2011–2012) and the UK's Celebrity Big Brother (2018). Outside of her acting career, Alley's involvement with the Church of Scientology, as well as her opinions on a number of political & social issues and apparent support of the domestic terrorists who stormed Washington, D.C., back on January 6, 2021, has earned her criticism and pushback from fans and peers.