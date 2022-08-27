Chef's Table: Pizza Trailer Serves Up Slices of Pizza-Making Goodness

Who doesn't love pizza? Here at Bleeding Cool, we're all very pro-pizza (pineapple included, if you dig it), especially in the TV department, so you can imagine our excitement at Netflix announcing a new Chef's Table series all about the magical, mystical delicious food of the gods. Chef's Table: Pizza is the newest iteration of the series that has previously covered BBQ, pastry, and French cuisine and influence.

The docuseries drops September 7, and each episode will follow a different pizza maker with their own take on the dish, ranging from traditional to cultural to wildly creative and unique. Chef's Table: Pizza showcases six different pizza chefs with their own way of making the iconic dish and their struggles: Chris Bianco (Phoenix, Arizona); Franco Pepe (Caiazzo, Italy); Sarah Minnick (Portland, Oregon); Gabriel Bonci (Rome, Italy); Ann Kim (Minneapolis, Minnesota); Yoshihiro Imai (Kyoto, Japan).

When asked why pizza is the focus of the newest iteration of the Chef's Table series, executive producer Brian McGinn explained: "…Pizza is sort of the ultimate canvas. You roll out some dough, and then whatever you put on top and how you make it, that can be a perfect way of expressing who you are. And in a lot of ways, that's what Chef's Table is about — people finding their voices, finding a way to express themselves, to express their cultures. It was exciting for us to take this seemingly simple food item that we eat all the time that everyone loves and to really go deeper into it and to get into the emotion of it and what it means to amazing artisans all over the world."

"Pizza is more than tomato sauce and melted cheese; pizza is an art. Pizza is important," said one of the chefs in the trailer, and we agree. Chef's Table: Pizza sounds like an absolutely delicious celebration of the art of the pie, and we can't wait to grab a slice and dig into this series! Chef's Table: Pizza premieres on Netflix on September 7.