Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Magic, Mayhem & Dung Beetle Sabrina?!?

With the final season of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina now only a little more than a week away, showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been living up to his promise to give both Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) and viewers a wrap-up worthy of the series (and we've seen how many times a series finale can royally poop the bed). Even in the midst of her birthday celebration, it's not long before Sabrina senses that there's an all-consuming evil coming for them- for all of them. When The Void calls and The Eldritch Terrors blaze a path of destruction through Greendale, it's going to take getting everyone (and we mean everyone) on the same page- because the only way they're going to survive is to fight together. But just in case that description and previous previews still aren't enough to sell you on just how apocalyptic things have gotten, how about a set of new images that include magic, mayhem, and… Sabrina as a dung beetle?!?

So with CAOS ready to reign one last time starting December 31, 2020, here's another look at the official trailer for the show's final run:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart. But will it be too late?

And for a proper introduction to Sabrina's OG aunts, check out the preview clip below:

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas. Executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.