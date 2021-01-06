Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Parts 3/4 Bloopers: It's CAOS on Set!

So it's been nearly a week since the fourth and final season/part of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted (and we have some thoughts on how it was handled by the streaming service here), and we have a feeling that the hurt is still there. Yes, there is still a decently realistic possibility that the Kiernan Shipka-starring series could find a new life at HBO Max (barring any IP license issues) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has teased that stories will most likely continue in comic book form. But for now? A little present from your CAOS family that should hopefully make the processing a little easier (especially on a day like today).

So if there was ever a time or a day to grab a few minutes to try to smile, check out these bloopers and outtakes from the third and fourth parts:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart. But will it be too late?

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas. Executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.