Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Teasing Treats?

Oh, what a tangled web Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa weaves. With the Netflix series getting ready to wrap up its series run with the upcoming Part 4, Aguirre-Sacasa has been offering a number of teases for something happening after the final eight episodes- but what? He mentioned that comics might be the route to go with the series (including a Riverdale crossover), so it might be that. Then he posted birthday wishes for Chance Perdomo that included a ten-ton teaser for (once again) something: "P.S. Is Chance's birthday a good enough reason to tease that some extremely wicked #SabrinaNetflix news is coming very, very soon??".

Well, the teasers continued on Friday with Aguirre-Sacasa posting artwork of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina throwing out Halloween candy while standing inside of a pumpkin. Accompanying the image was a reminder that we're deep into the Halloween season which means we're also close to Sabrina's big 17th birthday- but it sounds like viewers might be getting a present: "But will #CAOS fans get a trick or a treat beforehand…?". First thought? A date-release teaser/trailer, with the season dropping over the Halloween weekend. Then again, could it be a new season? A series of mini-movie episodes like Sherlock? An animated series? For now, it's more "Stay Tuned!":

Aguirre-Sacasa offered fans some reassurances to fans in a statement that was released when the cancellation news first broke. "Working on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," wrote Aguirre-Sacasa. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

According to the official description from the streaming service, the final eight episodes find The Eldritch Terrors descending upon Greendale. The coven will be forced to fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas.