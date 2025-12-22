Posted in: CBS, Current News, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: christina aguilera, christmas

Christina Aguilera Celebrates "Christmas in Paris" Tonight: A Preview

Tonight, CBS and Christina Aguilera present Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris, a new holiday special. Here's a look at our preview...

Article Summary Christina Aguilera brings holiday magic to CBS with her Christmas in Paris special airing tonight at 9 pm ET/PT.

The concert celebrates 25 years since Aguilera's My Kind of Christmas album, featuring live Paris performances.

Special guests Sheila E. and Yseult join Aguilera for festive classics and her chart-topping hits on stage.

Get sneak peeks of unforgettable performances and new tracks from the Eiffel Tower's dazzling holiday backdrop.

CBS and Christina Aguilera will be getting the holiday week off to a strong start tonight, with Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris set to hit the network (and Paramount+) TONIGHT beginning at 9 pm ET/PT. The new holiday special marks the 25th anniversary of the Grammy Award winner's holiday album, My Kind of Christmas, featuring magical live performances from the City of Love and a look into Aguilera's iconic career. To help set the mood, we have a deeper dive into what you can expect tonight, including both video and audio sneak peeks at both the special and Aguilera's amazing voice.

Filmed in front of an audience above the Musée du Quai Branly, Aguilera performs both holiday classics and her career hits against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, fashioned into a shimmering Christmas tree. The spectacle features appearances by special guests, including Sheila E. and Yseult, as Aguilera shares her thoughts on love, motherhood, reinvention, and the artistry of her career. Now, here are some sneak peeks at Aguilera's intimate concert performance:

Aguilera has sold almost 100 million records worldwide throughout her career and has notched five #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the third female artist and fourth overall to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won seven Grammy Awards, including two Latin Grammy Awards, with the most recent being the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album on behalf of Aguilera, her second Spanish-language album. Here's a listen to the audio track "videos" for a number of Aguilera's songs from her performance at the Eiffel Tower:

CBS's Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris is produced by Vertigo Live in association with Roc Nation. Sam Wrench serves as director and executive producer via Next of Kin. The film first debuted in theatres on December 14, with additional showings scheduled for December 21, and is accompanied by a special live performance album, Christmas in Paris, which comprises all songs from the project.

