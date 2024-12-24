Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Andrea Bocelli, christmas, josh groban

Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

With CBS's Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special hitting Christmas Eve night, here's our preview/viewing guide.

Did you really believe that CBS was going to let your appetite for holiday specials go unfed on Christmas Eve? Far from it! Kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT on Tuesday, December 24th (also streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the following day), CBS's Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special spotlights Grammy-nominated classical music legend Andrea Bocelli – and we have everything you need to know to help set the festive mood. Joining Andrea Bocelli for the one-hour special are Grammy winners Dua Lipa and Jennifer Hudson, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Josh Groban, and singer and actress Sofia Carson, alongside Andrea Bocelli's wife Veronica Bocelli and daughter Virginia Bocelli. What follows is an image gallery and sneak preview clips from the special, along with what Andrea Bocelli had to share about the special, a look back at Andrea Bocelli's more recent Christmas/holiday performances, and more!

Do You Have Any Previews for CBS's "Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special"? We're glad you asked! First up, we have a pretty extensive image gallery of Andrea Bocelli and friends from tonight's special. Following that, CBS was kind enough to drop some sneak peek clips of the performances on tap for tonight:

What Does Andrea Bocelli Have to Say About The Special? "All my life, I've enjoyed entertaining people in person, on record, on film, and on television, and to have the opportunity of doing so on CBS, where I have had many memorable appearances over the years and with the Recording Academy, which has been a supporter of classical music for decades, is quite exciting. I am really looking forward to sharing performances with both friends and family on my own Christmas special," Bocelli shared about tonight's special. Here's a look at some recent Christmas and holiday-themed performances:

Who Made CBS's "Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special" Happen? CBS's Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special is produced by Ken Ehrlich Productions in association with Andrea Bocelli Management. Ken Ehrlich, Veronica Bocelli, Harvey Mason Jr., and Francesco Pasquero serve as executive producers, with Renato Basile as supervising producer, Branden Chapman as producer, and Julia Knowles as director. Ken Ehrlich also writes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!