Chucky: Don Mancini Confirms S02 Film Start; Returning Cast Confirmed

If you're a fan of USA Network, SYFY & "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini's Chucky (it even made our BCTV's Top 5 New TV Shows of 2021), then you're really liking what today has to offer. First up, SYFY is officially confirming that Brad Dourif is back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll. Returning with Dourif are Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), and Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine). But that's not all because today also marks the first day of filming- but we'll leave that to Mancini to make things official.

Now here's a look at Mancini grabbing control of Chucky's social media long enough to put the word out that today is the first day of filming on the second season:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.