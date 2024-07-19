Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: chucky, jennifer tilly, season 4, syfy, USA Network

Chucky: Jennifer Tilly Offers Update, Thanks Fans for #RenewChucky

Chucky star Jennifer Tilly checked in with fans to offer an update on where things stand and to thank them for the #RenewChucky campaign.

It's not like the Season 3 finale, "Final Destination" (directed by Jeff Renfroe and written by Alex Delyle & Nick Zigler & Don Mancini), wrapped up everything with a nice, tidy bow. Without diving into spoilers, there were a half-dozen cliffhanger bombs dropped on us, so it was pretty clear that a new season was in mind. But it's been a little more than two months since the season-ender, and still no news of a fourth season of SYFY, USA Network & creator Don Mancini's Chucky. Just to be clear, the fans haven't been sitting idly by – the #RenewChucky campaign has been strong. Earlier today, series star Jennifer Tilly offered an update on social media to let the fans know that it's still status quo and that the support is appreciated. "Attention #Chucky fans: We appreciate your ongoing commitment to the #RenewChucky hashtag. Chucky has not been canceled, nor has it been renewed. We are just as much in the dark as you are. As soon as we hear anything from Universal, we will let you know. In the meantime, thanks…," Tilly wrote in her post.

Here's a look at Tilly's update from earlier today – followed by some thoughts about a possible fourth season that Mancini shared heading into the summer:

Attention #Chucky fans: We appreciate your ongoing commitment to the #RenewChucky hashtag. Chucky has not been canceled, nor has it been renewed. We are just as much in the dark as you are. As soon as we hear anything from Universal we will let you know. In the meantime, thanks… pic.twitter.com/hAm65066Jy — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) July 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

During an interview with SYFY from back in May, Mancini shared that he had "several" plans in mind if a fourth season does end up happening. "You know, that's one of the nice things about having worked on a franchise for going on 40 years. I spend a lot of time thinking about it," Mancini shared. "So, I have a lot of as yet unrealized ideas and situations and new characters and relationships. So, you know, I don't want to say too much… I have an idea for Season 4 if we get it — fingers crossed — that I'm really excited about. I think it would represent yet another sort of left turn, as we always try to make it. This is quite different. And that's, I think, one of the ways that we keep it fresh."

