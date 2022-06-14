Chucky S02: Lara Jean Chorostecki Set for "Heavily Recurring Role"

So for today's update on how things are rolling with the second season of "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky, we're giving Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) a break and offering up some casting news courtesy of Deadline Hollywood. Though details on their character are being kept under lock-n-key for now, Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher) has joined the cast in what's being described as a "heavily recurring role." Joining Tilly & Chorostecki for the second season is Brad Dourif, back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll, Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), and Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler).

Now here's a look back at Mancini grabbing control of Chucky's social media long enough to put the word out that filming on the second season was officially underway:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.