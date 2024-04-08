Posted in: Preview, streaming, SYFY, TV | Tagged: child's play, chucky, preview, syfy, trailer, USA Network

Chucky S03E05 "Death Becomes Her" Scene: Tiffany's "Unique" Pep Talk

Tiffany offers the demonic doll a pep talk in this clip from SYFY, USA Network & creator Don Mancini's Chucky S03E05: "Death Becomes Her."

Though the demonic doll is definitely on Death's door after Damballa found him to be lacking when it came to paying proper tribute, Chucky doesn't plan on going out quietly – mostly because he doesn't plan on going out at all. But to pull that off, Chucky is going to pull off his bloodiest effort yet. Not a bad place for SYFY, USA Network & creator Don Mancini's Chucky to leave things heading into the show's midseason break – but it looks like all Hell's going to break loose when Season 3 Part 2 kicks off this week. To help set the mood, we have a sneak preview of S03E05: "Death Becomes Her" to pass along – with Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) offering the dying doll a much-needed pep talk. Because if Chucky is going down, Tiffany wants him going down slashing…

Chucky: Don Mancini on Demonic Doll's Dilemma; M3GAN Crossover

The midseason finale was a brutal one for the demonic doll – leaving him "walking wounded" in ways that he's never been before. "Yes, Chucky has the upper hand now, but as you see from the very last scene and last shot of Episode 4, he is more vulnerable than he has ever been. Chucky is aging and dying. The stakes are completely different now," Mancini explained during an interview with Variety. But after everyone & everything that they've lost, don't think for one second that Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) & Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) are going to be pulling their punches – even if they're facing off with "Senior Citizen Chucky." Mancini shared, "Their [Jake, Devon & Lexy] thirst for vengeance is starting to become an adult's thirst for vengeance. As Chucky – horribly – says when he's killing Miss Fairchild, 'I couldn't resist making those kids orphans one last time.' That incentivizes them to up their games, which you'll see as the season goes on."

But Chucky has another powerful force to keep content, one much more powerful than even Damballa – fans. "He [Chucky] really has to contend with legitimate new contenders to the throne like M3GAN and Annabelle," Mancini explained when addressing how the "horror doll" market had gotten a bit more crowded since the franchise first began. "He has to deal with that place for himself in the pop culture world, and that's how we really touch the ground with Chucky. We give this off-the-wall character a crisis that has the sting of real pain and real life. But it just makes him angrier, and you know what happens when Chucky gets angry." So, could that mean an appearance from none other than M3GAN – since both are under the NBCUniversal banner? "I would say, 'Stay tuned,'" Mancini teased.

