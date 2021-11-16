Chucky Season 1 E06 Preview: Andy Barclay's Advice for Jake & Devon

Apparently, the folks on SYFY, USA Network & Don Mancini's series Chucky didn't read the contract on how many episodes this series was set for. And we're also getting the impression that they need to brush on Mancini's "Child's Play" franchise as well as the basic rules of horror franchises. Because then they would've known that it's never that easy to get rid of the demonic doll, and now with a new doll body and some seriously homicidal back-up on the way (and some great backstory for Jennifer Tilly's Tiffany, played by Blaise Crocker in the flashback), things are about to get a whole lot worse as we saw during the head-rolling ending to last week's episode.

In the following preview for "Cape Queer," Jake (Zackary Arthur) and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) get some important and potentially life-saving advice from a walking "cautionary tale" when it comes to the demonic doll. Because if anyone has experience with Chucky's uncanny ability to return, it's Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent). And following that, a trap is set for Chucky that our "heroes" seem pretty confident about. That is until…

Chucky Season 1 Episode 6 "Cape Queer": Jake and his friends set a risky trap for Chucky that could have dire consequences if it backfires. Written by Don Mancini.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chucky 1×06 Promo "Cape Queer" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbcqpyMvfYA)

And here's a look back at the three official trailers released as well as an overview for SYFY and USA Network's Chucky:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY Official Trailer | New Series Coming Oct 12 | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY9CybO1sjg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: USA and SYFY's Chucky – Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFn3Id-5kt4)

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2021 | SYFY And USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dw5Tg-hXf0c)

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.