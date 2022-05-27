Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly: Your Source for Quality Season 2 Updates

Okay, we're throwing down the gauntlet to "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, stars Fiona Dourif & Devon Sawa, and the rest of the cast & creative team behind USA Network & SYFY's Chucky. When it comes to offering viewers a look at how production is going on the second season, Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) is becoming our go-to person. With filming having kicked off earlier this week, Tilly has been sharing what seems like a daily Instagram diary of how things are shaping up. And because it's Tilly, they're fun & informative. But don't take out word for it…

Now here's a look at what Tilly's been up to since filming started earlier this week, from a conversation with the actor behind the demonic doll and some one-on-one time with Mancini, to a quick video update and a look at how a screentest went:

Joining Fiona Dourif, Tilly, and Sawa for the second season are Brad Dourif, back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll, Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), and Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross). Now here's a look back at Mancini grabbing control of Chucky's social media long enough to put the word out that filming on the second season was officially underway:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.