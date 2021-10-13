Chucky: SYFY Shares Extended Series Premiere Online; S01E01 BTS Look

So what's that you say? You were so busy on Tuesday night that you missed the demonic doll's series debut? Well, your friends at SYFY & USA Network as well as "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini have you covered. Both networks were kind enough to post the Chucky series opener "Death by Misadventure," but the version below from SYFY is a special extended edition of the full episode.

So make sure all of the doors, sit back, pull up your blanket, keep your feet tucked up under you on the couch & enjoy the opening chapter to SYFY & USA Network's Chucky:

And now that you've checked the series opener, let the cast & creators behind Chucky take you inside "Death by Misadventure" to point out the intimate details and tease what's still to come:

From bullying and false friendship to love and laughter, let Mancini take you behind the scenes to explain what you can expect from the series this season:

Here's a look back at the two official (and impressive) trailers for SYFY and USA Network's Chucky:

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.