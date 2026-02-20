Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA: CBS Offers Sneak Peek at Series Premiere S01E01 "Directed Energy"

Check out a sneak peek at the premiere of CBS's Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med)-starring CIA, S01E01: "Directed Energy."

Article Summary Get a first look at CBS's new spy thriller CIA starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss.

Series premiere S01E01: Directed Energy launches a high-stakes FBI and CIA team-up mission.

Explore official previews, episode synopses, and sneak peek videos for CIA's opening episodes.

Showrunner Mike Weiss and director Ken Girotti kick off this action-packed undercover drama.

We're down to only three days before the series premiere of CBS and showrunner/EP Mike Weiss's (FBI) Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med)-starring CIA. To make sure everyone's up to speed, we've been passing along updated looks at what series premiere S01E01: "Directed Energy" and March 2nd's S01E02: "Fatal Defect" have to offer, which include official overviews and image galleries. But for this go-around, we have a sneak peek at "Directed Energy" that lights thr fuse on the emergency that brings the FBI and CIA together.

CIA S01E01: "Directed Energy" & S01E02: "Fatal Defect" Previews

CIA Season 1 Episode 1: "Directed Energy" – When a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, CIA agent Colin Glass is paired with FBI agent Bill Goodman to investigate. Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset. Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

CIA Season 1 Episode 2: "Directed Energy" – When a known smuggler is flagged at the New York border with unidentified cargo, Colin and Bill head upstate to track. To find this smuggler, they must enlist the help of a foreign intelligence officer looking to defect. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Jon Cassar.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

