Clarice: 3 More Join CBS "Silence of the Lambs" Pseudo-Sequel Series

As production continues along on Clarice, we're learning who else is set to join Rebecca Breeds (Home and Away, Pretty Little Liars) on CBS' "The Silence of the Lambs" pseudo-sequel/spinoff series. Marnee Carpenter (Criminal Minds, Good Girls) is set as a series regular, with Shawn Doyle (The Comey Rule, The Expanse), and Tim Guinee (Homeland, Elementary) set for recurring/guest roles in the midseason series from Jenny Lumet, Alex Kurtzman, MGM Television, and CBS Studios (based on Deadline Hollywood reporting). Carpenter plays Catherine Martin, who was saved from Buffalo Bill's basement by Clarice (Breeds). Atkinson portrays Ruth Martin, the newly-appointed Attorney General as well as Catherine's mother. Doyle plays Clarice Starling's therapist at Quantico and Guinee plays Novak, the leader of a secessionist militia group.

In the CBS series, Breeds stars as FBI Agent Clarice Starling and set in 1993 (six months after Lambs), the series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of the brilliant yet vulnerable agent as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C. Based on characters and situations from Harris's novels, the series stars Breeds, Michael Cudlitz, Nick Sandow, Lucca De Oliveira, Devyn A. Tyler, and Kal Penn, and stems from executive producers Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin.

Kurtzman, Lumet, Klaviter, and Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, with Aaron Baiers co-executive producing. Maja Vrvilo is set to direct the pilot from a script by Lumet and Kurtzman. Elizabeth Klaviter serves as showrunner and executive producer. MGM Television and CBS Television Studios co-produce in association with Secret Hideout, for an expected 2020-2021 midseason premiere. "Jenny and I feel so fortunate to be working with Elizabeth Klaviter as our partner on Clarice," Kurtzman said. "Her extraordinary body of work, her wit, and her unique perspective will be invaluable in making this show as singular as our title character."