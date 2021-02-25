Clarice Season 1 E03 Preview: Can Agent Starling Earn VICAP's Trust?

Heading into this week's look at the next episode of CBS' Clarice, Agent Starling (Rebecca Breeds) might slowly be winning over some people (emphasis on "slowly"), she's still a long way's away from convincing Krendler (Michael Cudlitz) that she's fit for duty (assuming that would ever be possible) or from earning the trust of the rest of the VICAP team. What would go a long way towards making both of those things happen would be a major break in the three river murders. But as you're about to see from the following preview images and previews for this week's episode, "Are You Alright?" is the important question someone needs to be asking Starling- sooner rather than later.

Clarice Season 1, Episode 3 "Are You Alright?" – In order to prove to Krendler and the VICAP team that she is fit for duty, Clarice must find the psychological key that will unlock a confession from the suspect in the three river murders. Directed by Doug Aarniokoski and written by William Harper.

From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) in the title role, Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. CBS' Clarice is produced by MGM Television and CBS Studios, in association with Secret Hideout. Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.

CBS' Clarice also stars Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin, and Douglas Smith as Tyson Conway.