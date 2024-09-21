Posted in: Max, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: cnn, donald trump, kamala harris, opinion

CNN, VP Kamala Harris Agree on Oct. 23rd Debate – Will Donald Trump?

CNN and Vice-President Kamala Harris have confirmed October 23rd for a Presidential debate. Will Donald Trump end up joining them?

Well, we know two things so far. First, CNN plans on having a debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump on October 23rd from Atlanta, Georgia. Second, that VP Harris plans on being there. Of course, the big question is if Trump plans on holding to his word that he's done with debates. Considering the way Trump was used and abused so badly by VP Harris during their ABC debate back on September 10th, who can blame him? Earlier today, VP Harris officially accepted the invitation from the news network – twisting the knife on Trump to also accept. "Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," shared campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon in a statement.

The format of the debate would be similar to the one CNN hosted between Trump and President Joseph Biden, including no audience and the candidates answering questions from moderators for 90 minutes. "Both Vice President Harris and former President Trump received an invitation to participate in a CNN debate this fall as we believe the American people would benefit from a second debate between the two candidates for President of the United States. We look forward to receiving a response from both campaigns so the American public can hear more from these candidates as they make their final decision." read the statement from CNN regarding the invitation that was offered to both campaigns for the October debate. Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance are scheduled for a vice-presidential debate set for October 1st and sponsored by CBS News. Here's a look at VP Harris' response from earlier today:

I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me. https://t.co/Trb8HUBsDh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

