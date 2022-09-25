Cobra Kai: Hurwitz Questions Fans About Deleted S04 Terry Silver Scene

As Cobra Kai fans are well aware, season four was all about the rise of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and his ascension to the iron throne…I mean king of the Valley dojo mountain. When John Kreese (Martin Kove) tracked him down, Terry was done with karate and more than happy to live out his life in luxury. Once his former Army captain from Vietnam lit that fuse after his initial refusal, memories and flashbacks from his days in the war and The Karate Kid Part III (1989) flooded Silver's brain. One such deleted scene was such a moment that found him driving on the freeway as a fan asked, "WHY WASN'T THIS KEPT IN #CobraKai SEASON4?!?!As Silver would say, this S4 deleted scene is… Perfect."

Co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz quote tweeted him asking, "What do you think? Should we have kept this scene in Season 4? #CobraKai #Netflix". The scene in question starts as Silver is driving and remembering Kreese's words, "You and I both know who we are, where we've come from, what's inside of us" from his initial visit to Silver's mansion. As we get close up of Silver's face, we hear his younger counterpart from the John Avildsen film saying "I'm gonna get them for what they did to you. They made you suffer, so I'm going to make them suffer [laughs]…" We're treated to more best of compilation from Silver in the film before present Silver comes to realizing how much fun he had torturing Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) before exiting on White Oak Avenue. Should it have been included? It certainly wouldn't have hurt the exposition. Before Silver decided to come back, he had flashbacks to Vietnam triggered by a butane lighter that sounds like a pistol being cocked and also remembering his oath of loyalty he swore to Kreese after their rescue and how it carried on to the creation of Cobra Kai.