Cobra Kai: Kanan Has Yuji Okumoto/"Buddy Detective Spinoff" Idea

Sean Kanan has a "pitch" for Cobra Kai's Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg: a detective spinoff with Yuji Okumoto, "Chozen Bad."

As much as Cobra Kai showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg love to keep things tight to the chest as far as the future of the world they build from The Karate Kid franchise, The Karate Kid Part III (1989) star and season five addition Sean Kanan had an idea to pitch involving his Mike Barnes and Yuji Okumoto's Chozen Toguchi.

Cobra Kai: Kanan's Idea for Spinoff with Yuji Okumoto: "Chozen Bad"

Kanan shared a selfie with Okumoto on social media, writing, "Buddy detective spinoff? 'In a valley gone mad, two Sensei's take down bad guys and try to navigate the over 40 dating scene (okay over 50) plus they have a tufted blue couch in their office. Possible title? Chozen Bad (get it. Like Breakin' Bad only different)' [Yuji Okumoto] [Jon Hurwitz] [healdrules] [McSchlossberg]" Personally, the show title alone sells me on the series. Let's make it happen!

Chozen was the primary antagonist of Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid Part II (1986), while Mike was one of two in Part III as the protégé of Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver, who returned in season four. The two along with William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence (Daniel's rival in the 1984 original The Karate Kid) join Daniel to take down Terry at his mansion while the youths provide the physical evidence needed for the authorities to arrest him.

The final fight of the season involved Daniel and Terry at the Cobra Kai dojo with onlookers and Daniel using the same crane kick he used in the John G. Avildsen film to win his first All Valley Karate Tournament as Terry reached for a karate trophy as a weapon. The sixth and final season looks explosive with Terry arrested and John Kreese (Martin Kove) escaping prison. Part one of three of the final season of Cobra Kai premieres July 18th on Netflix.

