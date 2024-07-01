Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, preview, Season 6, trailer

Cobra Kai S06 Part 1 Trailer: Their Biggest Battle Will Decide It All

Here's the trailer for Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1.

The word went out last week with the release of an official key art poster that an official trailer for the sixth & final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai was on the way – and today would be that day. When the "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series returns, Cobra Kai finds itself eliminated from the Valley, leaving Daniel (Macchio), Johnny (Zabka), and the others to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Viewers will start getting some of those answers when Part 1 rolls out on July 18th – with the second part dropping on November 28th and the big Finale Event lined up for 2025. With their biggest battle yet offering them one final chance to save the Valley, who will rise to the occasion? Check out the official trailer above for some clues to what we can expect starting later this month – and the updated image gallery waiting for you below:

Here's an updated look at the image gallery that was released by Netflix – including the original images that were first released back in May – followed by a rundown of the previous teasers/announcements that were released leading up the big finale:

Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously released previews for the final season:

Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.

