Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, preview, Season 6

Cobra Kai S06 Update: Co-Creator Teases "Fresh New Team-Up" & More

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz on the cuts of the first couple of episodes of Season 6 that he's seen - with a tease or two along the way.

Article Summary Cobra Kai S06 teases a fresh team-up and crowd-pleasing fights from co-creator Jon Hurwitz.

New season promises return of a character from the original Karate Kid movies.

Hints suggest at some serious surprises heading into the series finale.

Co-creators eyeing more stories in the Miyagiverse, but no official spin-offs confirmed.

If you had a chance to check out yesterday's Next on Netflix 2024 trailer showcasing what's to come from the streaming service, then you know that we got a chance to preview the sixth & final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai – both in the trailer above and in the behind-the-scenes image below. While we still don't have a locked-in premiere date yet, Hurwitz offered an update on how the production is going – and dropped a tease or two along the way. "Cuts for the first couple eps of Season 6 have been rolling in. I've missed this," the "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series co-creator shared. "Just watched one of the most crowd-pleasing fights of the series. A fresh new team up. You're all gonna go nuts. I can't stop smiling."

Here's a look at Hurwitz's tweet offering that very promising outlook on how things are going production-wise on the final season – followed by a look back at what else we know about the future of the franchise:

Cuts for the first couple eps of Season 6 have been rolling in. I've missed this. Just watched one of the most crowd pleasing fights of the series. A fresh new team up. You're all gonna go nuts. I can't stop smiling. #CobraKai #Netflix — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

While on a flight earlier this month, Hurwitz opened up Twitter/X for fans to ask questions about the "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series, Obliterated, or any other topics that they had in mind. When it comes to Cobra Kai, Hurwitz teases the return of another familiar face from the film franchise, the level of fight scenes that viewers can expect, and a whole lot more:

Miguel/Robby Dynamic: So what can we expect from Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) in terms of their new dynamic?

More Familiar Faces? When asked how likely it is that someone else from the four "Karate Kid" films (along with an image of Pat Morita, Hilary Swank, and a hawk) will appear in the final season: "I can't promise the hawk or any Oscar winners in this photo — I will never give potential spoilers — but rest assured we'll have at least one character from the 'Karate Kid' films return that hasn't yet appeared on 'Cobra Kai'"

Will a Series Immediately Spin-Off from "Cobra Kai" Season 6? "Cobra Kai is one major chapter in this Karate opera. While I can say we are actively working on other potential stories in the Miyagiverse, we have nothing official to report at this time."

"Cobra Kai"/"Obliterated" Sharing a Cast Member: "I can confirm that at least one actor who appeared in Obliterated will show up in Cobra Kai S6."

Combined Dojo Getting New Look, Gi? "All I can say is the 'Cobra Kai' S6 merch game should have some fresh new looks!"

Season 6 Will Feature New Fights and Rematches: "We asked our Emmy-nominated stunt team to mix it up and deliver subpar fights this season, but they refused and, unfortunately, will be delivering our most kickass fight yet — sometimes between characters who have never fought before. Other times in rematch form."

Don't Read Into William Zabka's Training Video When It Comes to Sekai Taikai: "The specifics of the Sekai Taikai will come to light on the show. I wouldn't read into Mr. Zabka's training video. He's never fought in a tournament on the series, and he's still needed to be in kickass karate shape every season."

Are Heald, Hurwitz & Schlossberg Involved with New "Karate Kid" Film? "We are not officially involved in the new 'Karate Kid' movie in any way, but we are friends of the court who hope it kicks ass! Love that guy Ralph Macchio!"

Big "Character Interaction" Tease Alert! "On our first day of shooting, two characters I love who have never shared screen time had a really fun moment together. Looking forward to more of that happening."

The Final Season Tears Have Started to Fall: "I can confirm I witnessed my first tear and have been warned we'll need to increase our Kleenex budget as the shoot rolls along."

Guess Who Gets to Win a Fight? "Robby will win a fight."

Why Hurwitz Isn't Commenting on Episode Lengths: "Both in life and on X, it's nearly impossible to tell when Hayden's serious. I consider talking about episode lengths a form of spoiler, so I'll say no more."

Character Whose Arc Evolved the Most: "I feel like [Yuji Okumoto] was a revelation in Season 3. I've always loved Chozen, but would have never predicted how much we'd write to him in Season 5. Could watch that character all day, every day."

Cobra Kai Creators Address Season 6 & Franchise's Future

Promising the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet, the show's creators penned a letter to the show's supporters thanking them for their support and explaining the importance of ending Cobra Kai "on our terms" when the news was first announced earlier this year. Here's a look back at their letter:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, along with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who plays a major role in Terry Silver's expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne had been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!