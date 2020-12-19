Cobra Kai Season 3 Profile Teasers: Kreese, Sam, Hawk, Amanda & More

With Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai set to return to Netflix at the beginning of January for its third season run, viewers have already been clued in that Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) are going to have to put aside their differences and work together if they're going to take down Martin Kove's Kreese. We've also met two familiar faces from The Karate Kid Part II that are making their returns: Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto as Kumiko and Chozen, respectively. So now it's time to take a look at where things stand with a good chunk of the rest of the cast.

In the teaser clip below, viewers get a chance to check in on Kreese, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), Eli aka Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Sam (Mary Mouser), Demetri (Gianni Decenzo), Tory (Peyton List), and Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) to see where things left off as well as some clues as to where things might be heading:

In August, Hurwitz revealed that all of the film trilogy's characters are potentially in play (as it clearly appears in the brief season 3 scene above): "We love The Karate Kid trilogy and anyone who has seen Seasons 1 and 2 has seen us make references to all three of the original Karate Kid films. And we also say that it's our belief that anything that has happened in a movie Mr. Miyagi was in, which includes The Next Karate Kid, is part of the Miyagi-Verse and our series takes place in the Miyagi-Verse." Hurwitz continued, "Any character who has lived within this Miyagi-Verse has potential to show up at some point on Cobra Kai and I can say that the three of us, as writers, have literally discussed pretty much every person who has appeared in those films, from these large characters you're talking about, like the Terry Silvers of the world, to the most minor characters who had one or two lines."

COBRA KAI Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

That said, as fun as it is to bring these characters back for the fans it's important that the characters they use bring something meaningful to the series' overall narrative: "We view that as all characters who live in our universe and, at any moment in time, have the potential to show up as long as they're relevant to the present-day story that we're telling and don't feel like they're thrown in there for cameo purposes or for simply for nostalgia's sake," Hurwitz explained. "There needs to be a real, dramatic reason [in] present-day why any of these characters would be relevant to our story. I can say that, going forward, we should expect more characters from The Karate Kid films to return but I can't say who or when or pretty much anything beyond that."