Cobra Kai Season 4 Preview: Johnny Needs Them to Take a Leap of Faith

With Martin Kove's Kreese and Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) teaming up to win the upcoming Under-18 All Valley 51st Karate Championship, things do not look good for Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) heading into the fourth season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series Cobra Kai. Because this year's tournament is about much more than trophies and bragging rights- it's for the heart and soul of the community. Because when a winner is declared, a dojo (or two) will be closing their doors for good. So if Daniel's Miyagi-Do and Johnny's Eagle Fang dojos stand any chance of winning, the two senseis will have to find a way to work together.

That leads us to the following sneak preview released earlier today, with Johnny taking a much more "pro-active" approach to Daniel's students. The best way for us to phrase what you're about to see? Let's just say that Johnny's looking for them to take a literal "leap of faith":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Clip: Roof Jumping | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DmNEVycvm8)

In the sneak preview released yesterday, Daniel offered Eagle Fang's students a chance to heighten their skills with a bit of "fishing." And as you're about to see, there is a high honor in play for the winner. A high honor indeed…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Clip: Fishing | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mW43tSQ_jIg)

Remember how we mentioned earlier how Daniel and Johnny are going to have to merge their teaching styles if they have any chance at taking down Kreese and Silver? As you're about to see in the following preview for the fourth season, that's a lot easier said than done when the duo gets a rough first lesson in just how different their sensei styles are (though Johnny does make an excellent point about the rock):

Every legacy and every rivalry has led to this. Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres worldwide on December 31, 2021- now here's a look at the official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3uX4uwrAaY)

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers when it comes to the All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.