Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Confirms New Year's Eve Premiere Date

With the fourth season of the "Karate Kid" sequel series about three months away, Netflix and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have every reason to be excited about Cobra Kai heading into this weekend's Tudum global fan event. Of course, knowing that the Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring series has already been picked up for a fifth season has a lot to do with that. But on Saturday, it was all about the upcoming Season 4 and that meant a new teaser filled with tons of action.

Now here's more of what viewers can expect when Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres December 31, 2021:

Here's a look back at the news that brought smiles to millions of Cobra Kai fans:

Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season.

Cobra Kai has definitely set up one helluva fourth season of the "Karate kid" spinoff. We have Thomas Ian Griffith's return as Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III), offering Kreese (Martin Kove) some serious back-up. That means life is about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. This time, there's more than just a trophy on the line at the All Valley Karate Tournament- it's the heart and soul of the community. Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers:

Cobra Kai Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

