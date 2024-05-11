Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, preview, teaser, That '70s Show, That '90s Show

That '90s Show Part 2 Set for June, Part 3 in October: Teaser, Images

With Part 2 set for June 27th (Part 3 in October), here's a look at the return of Netflix's That '90s Show, its upcoming guest stars & more.

Article Summary That '90s Show Part 2 hits Netflix on June 27, Part 3 on October 24.

Announcement teaser and guest-star reveals at 'Clash of the Casts Event'.

Returning cast is joined by a lineup including Prepon and Chong.

Part 2 drama: Leia's secret threatens summer romance and friendships.

Along with being an epic festival celebrating anything & everything comedy, Netflix's Netflix is a Joke has also been a great springboard for the streamer to roll out news & previews of a number of shows and specials set to hit its screens later this year. We had a perfect example of that tonight during the "That '90s Show Clash of the Casts Event," where we learned that Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner & Showrunner Gregg Mettler's Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp-starring That '90s Show will return for Part 2 on June 27th (with Part 3 set for October 24th). Along with an announcement teaser (which you can check out above), we also learned that Don Stark, Laura Prepon, Andrea Anders, Will Forte, Seth Green, Lisa Loeb, Carmen Electra, Wayne Knight, Kevin Smith, Tommy Chong, Jason Mewes, Matt Rife, and Kadeem Hardison are set to guest-star. Returning alongside Smith & Rupp are Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Now, here's a look at some of our guest stars previews of what's to come this June:

When Part 2 gets underway, it's 1996, and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents – Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she's on edge since Jay still doesn't know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn't know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.

Netflix's That '90s Show is executive-produced by Gregg Mettler, Bonnie and Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner; Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Mandy Summers, and Gail Mancuso.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!