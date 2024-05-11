Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Code Meister, ManyDev Studio, My Museum: Treasure Hunter, PID Games

My Museum: Treasure Hunter Announced For Summer Release

PID Games have released new info on their latest game, My Museum: Treasure Hunter, set to be released sometime this Summer.

Indie game developers Code Meister and ManyDev Studio, and publisher PID Games, revealed that My Museum: Treasure Hunter will be released sometime this Summer. The game is a first-person-view simulator in which you take on the role of someone looking to start their own museum. You'll come across forgotten treasures and restore them to their original brilliance as best you can to be put on display for people to come and check out. Over time, you'll slowly improve the museum and take on new features, as well as maintain the place from creating your own exhibits all the way down to keeping the floors clean. The game currently has a release window of June 2024, but the official date has not been set, so we're going in with some caution that it may get pushed back. In the meantime, we have more info below and the latest trailer to check out above.

My Museum: Treasure Hunter

My Museum: Treasure Hunter is an educational First-Player View simulator designed for renovation fans, expeditions, management, and history enthusiasts. Restore the museum you inherited from your grandfather, revive its glory, and compete for the admiration of critics and visitors! Restore your way to glory! With its amazing renovation mechanics, numerous puzzles, and historical facts, this groundbreaking cross-genre title will let you become a star in the Museum industry.

Manage Your Own Museum: Step into the role of museum owner, face tough managerial decisions and financial struggles on your road to becoming the largest art institution!

Step into the role of museum owner, face tough managerial decisions and financial struggles on your road to becoming the largest art institution! Maintain The Building: Clean and renovate your museum; remember that a beautiful place requires constant work.

Clean and renovate your museum; remember that a beautiful place requires constant work. Explore Unknown Places: Go on Expeditions in remote world corners, solve the riddles, and find unique exhibits.

Go on Expeditions in remote world corners, solve the riddles, and find unique exhibits. Restore Artifacts: Repair old or damaged artifacts in your own professional studio and make them regain their shine.

Repair old or damaged artifacts in your own professional studio and make them regain their shine. Organize Exhibition: Showcase your exhibits and organize the best exhibitions.

