Diablo Immortal Adds New Class With The Tempest

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a new character class for Diablo Immortal this week, as players can take on the Tempest role.

Tempest, a wizard-like class wielding elemental powers, originates from the Cold Isles.

Diablo Immortal evolves into an expansive MMORPG world, featuring co-op quests and PVP.

New class joins the existing seven, increasing customization and power progression options.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a brand new character class for Diablo Immortal this past week, as players will soon be able to become the Tempest. The shorthand to the character, which will serve as the eighth class you can choose from, is that you'll have control over the elements as a bit of a wizard-esq player, with their own set of combat and spellcasting that you'll need to learn as you go through the mobile title. We have more info below as the class will be added to the game on May 23, 2024.

Storm of the Tempest

In a time of ever-growing danger for the world of Sanctuary, mysterious wanderers have sailed from the frigid mists of the north to push back the darkness that surrounds us. These agile, dual blade-wielding warriors harness the fury of the storm, and crash upon their enemies with wind and waves. Will you become one of them? Or will you fight alongside them? The Diablo Immortal team is proud to introduce the game's eighth class: the Tempest. The Tempests wander Sanctuary as exiles from the storm-torn, misty Cold Isles resting north of the western continent beyond Ivgorod. This class is made of deeply devoted warrior-priests chosen from among the pure of heart, raised to protect their people from doom, and trained in blade-dancing, wavewalking, and seafaring.

Diablo Immortal

Explore the dark realm of Sanctuary like never before, now a massively multiplayer online role-playing game where angels and demons wage an endless war over dominion of the mortal realm. Join forces with other players on an epic quest to collect the shattered fragments of the corrupted Worldstone and prevent the Lord of Terror's return. Fans of Diablo and new players alike will embark on new adventures across a vast open-world RPG game. Customize your character and gear! Diablo Immortal gives you unprecedented flexibility to be who you want to be in the vast MMORPG world of Sanctuary.

Gain new abilities with each successful encounter and clash to become the most powerful player in the arena of war.

Gear up with all-new set items and legendary weapons. Level up your favorite weapons so they can grow in power alongside you.

