Airships: Lost Flotilla Releases New Free Demo On Steam

Battle giant inssets in the skys and protect your legion of airships, as a free demo for Airships: Lost Flotilla is out now.

Command a legion of airships to fend off giant insects and enemy forces in the skies.

Customize your fleet with various ships, weapons, and upgrades for strategic battles.

Unlock new captains and game-changing abilities to dominate the unfriendly skies.

Solo indie game developer David Stark and publisher Metaroot have a new demo coming out for their latest game, Airships: Lost Flotilla. The top-down steampunk auto-shooter has you in command of a legion of airships, which you'll use to defend yourself from waves of massive insects, enemy fighters, and other foes trying to take you out of the skies. You'll defend, upgrade, and dive into the next wave to see how long you can keep everything afloat. The demo will give you a small taste of the game as they prepare to release it sometime this year.

Airships: Lost Flotilla

Airships: Lost Flotilla is a steampunk auto shooter where you fight your way through waves of enemies on your way to a safe harbor. Destroy your foes, harvest wreckage, and upgrade your ship. Engage enemies with different attack patterns and abilities. Fight massive boss monsters that require cunning and firepower to defeat. Pick the slow but powerful Battleship, the nimble Copter, or the Science Vessel with its railgun and energy shield. Build a strategy around their strengths and weaknesses. Don't feel the need to ever stop? The Megaplane will suit you. Want to build a mighty fleet? Start with the Flagship.

Equip your ship with cannons, rockets, aerial torpedoes, mines, gatling guns, and more. Strengthen it with modules like ammo elevators, guard barracks, and command posts. Host strange temples. Improve your ship with training for your crew, more armor plating, or senior officers. Pick a doctrine to gain its advantages: terrify your enemies, dodge incoming attacks, and make your money through trade. Find powerful combinations that lay waste to your enemies. Unlock captains for your ship that give you powerful advantages and disadvantages and change the rules of your game. Temples and monoliths as well as more familiar ports float in the skies, changing the game rules in parts of the map. Disadvantage your enemies and boost your abilities with careful positioning.

