Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jardar Solli, Seablip, Vibedy Games

Seablip To Be Released On PC Via Steam This Friday

Prepare to become a pirate in a super ambitious open-world game, as Seablip will leave Early Access on Steam this coming Friday.

Article Summary Seablip, the pirate-themed open-world game, launches from Early Access on Steam this Friday.

Upgrade and customize your ship with over 48 unique upgrades and abilities for battles.

Hire a diverse crew with unique skills and level-up attributes to aid in naval encounters.

Engage in various minigames, including fishing and lockpicking, with more in development.

Solo indie game developer Jardar Solli and publisher Vibedy Games have confirmed the release date for their new game Seablip, which is set to be released next week. This is a super ambitious old-school-looking pirate title in which you'll live out life on the seas with a hearty crew, seeking out adventures and building your rep to become a feared captain. The game will be released into Early Access on May 17, but before that, enjoy the info and trailer here.

Seablip

Seablip features an open-world map containing many islands to explore, enemies to fight, and treasures to find. Plunder and sink enemy vessels on your path to become a feared pirate, and discover hidden secrets waiting to be discovered as you sail the sea.

Upgrade Your Ship: Increasing the size and quality of your ship is a crucial part of the game, by buying a better one or by upgrading your existing one. There are more than 48 upgrades (cannons and other special upgrades) for your ship. Many of the upgrades offer unique attack/defense specialties: hull breach, fire, poison gas, magic shield, and more. Experiment with combining certain effects such as water and electricity to give you the edge in battle. Discover new combinations to maximize your offensive and defensive options, and help you survive.

Increasing the size and quality of your ship is a crucial part of the game, by buying a better one or by upgrading your existing one. There are more than 48 upgrades (cannons and other special upgrades) for your ship. Many of the upgrades offer unique attack/defense specialties: hull breach, fire, poison gas, magic shield, and more. Experiment with combining certain effects such as water and electricity to give you the edge in battle. Discover new combinations to maximize your offensive and defensive options, and help you survive. Hire Sailors: Each sailor in Seablip is unique and there is a limited number, so treat them well! When sailors level up they will earn points to spend on attributes such as Health, Luck, and intelligence. As they progress, sailors can learn two random skills that can be used to aid them in each battle encounter. Different battle bonuses are given depending on the faction the sailor belongs to. Pirates, Redcoats, and Bluecoats are some of the factions you'll come across throughout the game.

Each sailor in Seablip is unique and there is a limited number, so treat them well! When sailors level up they will earn points to spend on attributes such as Health, Luck, and intelligence. As they progress, sailors can learn two random skills that can be used to aid them in each battle encounter. Different battle bonuses are given depending on the faction the sailor belongs to. Pirates, Redcoats, and Bluecoats are some of the factions you'll come across throughout the game. Bounty Hunter: Confront the scourge of the seas as you face off against seven bosses in Seablip (more coming soon), each possessing a unique tactic and ship. While you are free to roam as you please, defeating all the bosses is the main objective in the current Early Access version.

Confront the scourge of the seas as you face off against seven bosses in Seablip (more coming soon), each possessing a unique tactic and ship. While you are free to roam as you please, defeating all the bosses is the main objective in the current Early Access version. Minigames: Cast your line and reel in your catch in a robust fishing minigame, as you take a break from conquering the sea. Discover hidden secrets and treasure, and generally, get up to no good as you use your excellent lockpicking skills to great effect. Other smaller minigames are in development, and will be worked on and improved with the help of the community!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!