Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: New Season Starts Sunday, May 12th

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc begins streaming with an extended episode on Crunchyroll this Sunday, May 12th.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc begins with an extended episode this Sunday, May 12th, at 11:45 am PT on Crunchyroll, with new episodes debuting weekly at an earlier time beginning at 10:45 am PT! As you probably already know, the series is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. The series first premiered in April 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the TV series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from 2021 through 2022. In 2023, the Swordsmith Village Arc debuted on Crunchyroll, shortly after the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour theatrical release.

The first episode of Hashira Training Arc premiered globally in movie theaters, along with the gripping finale of the "Swordsmith Village Arc," in February 2024, allowing fans to get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc in one extra-sized blockbuster experience. Additionally, fans in select cities, including New York, Berlin, Mexico City, São Paulo, Paris, and London, flocked to the World Tour event, which brought talent from Japan – including Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice of main character Tanjiro Kamado, and Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi, and more – together for these special one-night-only advanced screenings.

All available episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are available to stream on Crunchyroll. The new arc will be dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with separate dub launch premiere dates to be announced.

