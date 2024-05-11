Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: will ospreay, wrestling

Will Ospreay Opens Up About ADHD and Promo Challenges in AEW

Will Ospreay's in-ring skills are undeniable, but the AEW star admits that promo work is a challenge. On AEW Unrestricted, Ospreay discussed the difficulties of promos and how his ADHD diagnosis impacts his performance.

Article Summary Will Ospreay discusses the impact of ADHD on his AEW promos.

Ospreay admits to challenges with promo delivery and focus.

AEW star reflects on unscripted promo experiences in NJPW.

Ospreay's dedication hints at growth as a complete performer.

Professional wrestling, a captivating fusion of athletic prowess and dramatic storytelling, demands a diverse skill set from its performers. While recent AEW signee Will Ospreay has undeniably established himself as a master of in-ring action, the acclaimed wrestler recently acknowledged areas requiring further development in his repertoire, specifically, his promotional abilities.

In a candid conversation on the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Unrestricted podcast later transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Ospreay, widely regarded as one of the world's premier wrestlers, offered insights into his ongoing efforts to refine his skills as a promo artist. Ospreay, who delivered a critically lauded performance against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty, revealed that delivering compelling promos has been a persistent hurdle in his career.

"I've never been a good promo, I'll be honest with you," Ospreay admitted, reflecting on his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). "If you look at some of the stuff I did in New Japan, like, this is something that I do credit New Japan for, after a match, as soon as you're done, you could be pissing blood, you could be dying from exhaustion, they're like comment … Half the time you're, like, dying. So they would force you in a weird way to do promos and it's not really instructed, like what you can and can't say. So you would just sometimes ramble. And a lot of the time, I just didn't really know what to say."

Ospreay's comments underscore the demanding nature of post-match promos, often delivered amidst physical exhaustion and the emotional intensity of a grueling contest. He highlighted the unstructured nature of NJPW's approach, which, while fostering a sense of improvisation, could also prove challenging for performers less comfortable with unscripted oration.

Further elaborating on the difficulties he faces, Ospreay pointed to his Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) diagnosis as a contributing factor to his struggles with promos. "I need to focus on the camera. And this is where I have ADHD and it is one of those things you can tell. Because when I'm cutting a promo, I can't make eye contact with people and it's, I know I need to work on it, but it's just something I've had for flipping ages, not realized about it. I only found out I had ADHD when I was in, like, 2019 in Japan. So straight away you're going, 'Oh my god, that makes so much sense.' Like, I'm so impulsive, I get it now. So they're the things I struggle with."

Ospreay's acknowledgment of his ADHD diagnosis and its impact on his promo delivery offers a compelling perspective on the challenges faced by performers with the condition. Maintaining focused eye contact, crucial for establishing a connection with the audience during a promo, can be particularly difficult for individuals with ADHD. Ospreay's self-awareness and commitment to improvement, however, suggest a willingness to confront these challenges head-on.

As Ospreay continues to make his mark on AEW, his dedication to honing his promotional skills alongside his already exceptional in-ring abilities promises to solidify his status as a true multi-faceted performer. The wrestling world eagerly anticipates the next chapter in Ospreay's career, witnessing his evolution as a complete and captivating presence both inside and outside the squared circle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!