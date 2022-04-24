Cobra Kai Season 5 Preview Confirmed for "Netflix Is A Joke" Event

With season five of Cobra Kai wrapped, the cast and crew will be bringing the pain as part of the upcoming free "Netflix is a Joke: The Festival". Joining the festivities are stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny Payne), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri Alexopoulos), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony LaRusso), Bret Ernst (Louie LaRusso, Jr), Dan Ahdoot (Anoush Norouzi), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), and executive producers/showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. The presentation called Cobra Kai: Live & Badass will be at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 5th at 7 p.m. PST. The festival will be from April 28-May 8.

Cobra Kai Season Four Summary & Season Five Tease

The series is coming off from the exciting fourth season that saw the return of The Karate Kid Part III (1989) villain Terry Silver with Thomas Ian Griffith reprising the role for the Netflix series. With Kreese recruiting his Vietnam War buddy to help train Cobra Kai, Daniel and Johnny found themselves in an uneasy alliance as Daniel's Miyagi-do joined forces with Johnny's Eagle Fang for their very dojos' survival training for the All Valley Karate Tournament. New recruits, changing allegiances, chaos, and a controversial finish added fuel to the fire, not to mention the season five tease of other potential returning faces to the franchise like Sean Kanan's Mike Barnes with fingers crossed for Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce. Here's a look at the official logline for the event: "Join the cast of the Netflix phenomenon Cobra Kai for an unprecedented, badass, one-night-only celebration! This explosion of the Cobra Kai universe includes exclusive conversations with the cast, live musical performances, fan photo ops, and plenty of surprises. Costumes are encouraged — break out those gis, shower curtains, and mohawks! Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy. Only at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival."

