Cobra Kai EP Hayden Schlossberg Offers Hilary Swank/Season 5 Tease

Cobra Kai has opened up a wealth of endless possibilities with The Karate Kid universe. With season four more than redeeming the controversial Part II (1989) villain in Terry Silver with Thomas Ian Griffith's return to acting and reprising his role, the stakes stacked up even more. The final shot of season four showed Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso making a vow to Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) at his former sensei's grave to shut down rival dojo Cobra Kai, once and for all even in enlisting his one-time rival Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) for help. Appearing at Deadline Hollywood Contenders series, executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg addressed the possibility of Miyagi-Do student and protagonist of 1994's The Next Karate Kid in Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce possibly making an appearance in season five.

"Anything's possible. I always say 'If you're a fan of 'The Next Karate Kid' and you want to see Julie Pierce, who Hilary Swank played, we're the show to watch to see if that happens," Schlossberg said. "Season five is going to be coming out and it's in the can." The EP also clarified what appeared to be an inquiry from the audience about the 2010 remake with Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan and if they'll appear on the Netflix series before circling back on Swank. "Different universe," he explained. "Karate Kid-universe, but not the Miyagi-verse. We have universes within universes, but yeah, no. Julie Pierce is one of the toys in that toy chest. We'll see."

The Next Karate Kid saw Miyagi taking Julie under his wing given her hard life she's dealing with anger issues due to the death of her parents. The film was a creative departure as Christopher Cain took over directing duties and Mark Lee penned the script taking over for director John G. Avildsen and writer Robert Mark Kamen, respectively who did the previous three films. There's no current date set for Cobra Kai season five. For more on the cast breakdown of season four including the arcs of Terry Silver, John Kreese, and Daniel, you can go to Deadline.