Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka & More on Hilary Swank Rumors

It's clear how expansive The Karate Kid sandbox is when it comes to the Netflix series Cobra Kai thanks to executive producers and showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. The trio already brought back favorites in Elizabeth Shue's Ali Mills, Tamlyn Tomita's Kumiko, Yuji Okumoto's Chozen, and Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver on top of the main cast in Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), and Martin Kove (John Kreese). With season five just wrapped filming on Cobra Kai, the EPs already teased more from the Miyagi-verse at the Deadline Contenders conference. Entertainment Tonight caught up with stars Macchio, Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Zabka, and Tanner Buchanan (Robbie Keane) at Paley Fest on the possibility of The Next Karate Kid (1994) star Hilary Swank making an appearance as Miyagi-do student Julie Pierce.

Why Julie Pierce Can End Up on Cobra Kai

"Anyone who's in the Miyagi-verse, meaning anyone who knew Mr. Miyagi, makes sense for our storytelling. So I think it's a yes, yes, maybe, yes, no, I don't know," Macchio said coyly. "Yes, 100 percent. I'm pulling for her to come back," Bertrand said. Zakba echoed Macchio before adding, "She lives in this universe. I'm a huge fan of [Hilary's]." "I keep talking to the [EPs] about that," Buchanan explained. "They won't give me a straight answer whether or not she'll come back. I hope she does. I keep wanting her to come back. So maybe, hopefully at some point."

The Christopher Cain film written by Mark Lee remained the only non-Macchio fronted Karate Kid film that saws Miyagi (Pat Morita) training Julie, who's dealing with anger issues following the tragic deaths of her parents from a car accident. TNKK is the only film in the franchise not directed by John G Avildsen and written by Robert Mark Kamen. At the very least, season five has possible speculation on Sean Kanan reprising his role as Silver's prized pupil in Mike Barnes from the Part III (1989) given the events of the season four finale.