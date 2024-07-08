Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview, Season 6

Cobra Kai Season 6: New Key Art Poster Officially Raises The Bar

A new poster for Netflix's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai officially raises the bar when it comes to key art posters.

Heading into the sixth and final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai, our heroes find themselves eliminated from the Valley. Daniel (Macchio), Johnny (Zabka), and the others realize that the only way to make things right is to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championship of karate. With only ten days to go until Part 1 kicks off the final run (with the second part dropping on November 28th and the big Finale Event lined up for 2025), we were treated to a new key art poster for the "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series that warns, "Patience Will Be Tested" – but it's the image they chose to go with that might just make it the best key art poster that we've seen in some time. Whoever came up with the idea and those who designed it deserve bonuses and a paid four-day weekend…

And here's a look back at the sneak preview that was released last week – followed by what else we know about the final season:

Here's an updated look at the image gallery that was released by Netflix – including the original images that were first released back in May – followed by a rundown of the previous teasers/announcements that were released leading up to the big finale:

Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously released previews for the final season:

Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.

