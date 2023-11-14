Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, Season 6

Cobra Kai Season 6 Reportedly Taps C.S. Lee for Key Final Season Role

Reports are that Netflix's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai has tapped C.S. Lee for a key role in the sixth & final season.

Article Summary C.S. Lee reportedly joins Cobra Kai Season 6 in a very crucial role.

Production is expected to kick off in early 2024 following the end of WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Cobra Kai creators promise a "biggest" and "baddest" final season in their letter to the fans.

The show's narrative continues to tie back to the original film's characters and legacy.

With the SAG-AFTRA (pending final vote) & WGA strikes officially over, work is already underway on the sixth & final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai. With the streaming series expected to start production in early 2024, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that C.S. Lee (Dexter, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast in a key role dating back to the original film. Reports are that Lee has been tapped to portray Master Kim Sun-Young, a character that had only previously appeared in flashbacks in the film and spinoff series due to his presumed being dead. Of course, we have to go with "presumed" because there's no way of knowing whether Master Kim will be alive & breathing or returning in flashback form. Master Kim is the grandfather of Alicia Hannah-Kim's Kim Da-Eun – who also happened to teach Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove) in the brutal The Way of the Fist fighting philosophy.

Cobra Kai Creators Address Season 6 & Franchise's Future

Promising the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet, the show's creators penned a letter to the show's supporters thanking them for their support and explaining the importance of ending Cobra Kai "on our terms" when the news was first announced earlier this year. Here's a look back at their letter:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, along with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who plays a major role in Terry Silver's expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne had been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!