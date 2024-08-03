Posted in: Cobra Kai, Netflix, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, exclusive, Gianni DeCenzo, interview, Jacob Bertrand, netflix

Cobra Kai: Gianni DeCenzo on Demitri/Hawk Beef, Sekai Taikai & More

Cobra Kai star Gianni DeCenzo spoke with Bleeding Cool about Demetri's hostility toward Hawk, scenes with Sean Kanan, Sekai Taikai, and more.

Demetri Alexopoulos (Gianni DeCenzo) was one of the later bloomers in Cobra Kai to finally buy into embracing martial arts. During a significant chunk of the series, he gets bullied by his best friend Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) as he adopts Cobra Kai's toxic and aggressive ways as the bullied-turned-bully. Demetri finally embraced Miyagi-Do Karate, rejecting his overt pacifist ways, and started holding his own. He rekindled his friendship with Hawk, who had a change of heart from his guilt of breaking Demetri's arm at the LaRusso house fight. Season six, part one revealed a change with Demetri as he feels betrayed Hawk isn't taking college admissions more seriously with their target school being MIT. Sharing Hawk's insecurities in previous seasons, Demetri became more aggressive and, when trying to attract Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane), showed a more vicious side – beating Hawk for one of the final spots for the Sekai Taikai. DeCenzo spoke to Bleeding Cool about the latest tensions between Demetri & Hawk and becoming the aggressor this time, how he feels having wrapped filming the final season, if Cobra Kai shaped his view on fame after six seasons, new opportunities, and finally working with Sean Kanan's Mike Barnes.

Cobra Kai Star Gianni DeCenzo on Showing a Different Side of Demetri

Bleeding Cool: There's a bit of a wedge between Dimitri and Hawk this season. How do you feel about developing that?

It's insane. In the past, we've seen Dimitri, for the most part, stay true to who he is and not compromise. I'm excited for people to see this new side of Dimitri. It was a bit of a challenge trying to figure out how to play his cockier side. In the past, we've seen beef between Hawk and Dimitri, but never on my character's side. Trying to figure that out was challenging, but it turned out well. I can't wait for people to see what happens in later episodes, but it was a struggle at first.

Does it feel surreal that this part of the journey will end with the final season of 'Cobra Kai'?

It does. It's bittersweet, but we are ending it on a strong point because you never want something to go past its expiration date. We are ending on our terms and in a way that, hopefully, the audience can enjoy. I did, and it will be a special last couple of episodes.

How did you feel about the fame from the series affecting your career from its start to now in the final season?

My view hasn't changed too much. Regarding fame, I'm grateful to be doing something so many people enjoy. It was never about any fame or anything for me. I love acting and performing, and it's my favorite thing in the world. How I view acting, it was cool to get to work on and develop a character over seven years. That's not something I've ever been able to do before and getting to live with a character has shown me the possibilities as an actor. I can't wait to do it again with a different character in the future.

Adding what Mike Barnes threw at the students in part one, how do you compare with the other group training sequences, and which is your favorite?

The one that sticks with me the most is trying to "save the egg." I remember when we were filming that last season; it was insane. We have some similar stuff coming up. Training with Sean, who plays Mike Barnes? I never had any scenes with him in the past. I remember the first time I met him at the season five premiere. I never saw him on set, so getting to work with him this season was cool, even if it did require me to play in the woods early on a cold Atlanta morning, it was worth it. Also, he's fluent in Italian, which is something I would love to be able to do one day. He's very talented, so shout out to Sean.

How do you compare prepping with the fight choreography for the Sekai Taikai compared to the All-Valley Tournament? Did you and your castmates feel pressure to up your game for this season?

This season was an insane one. We go above and beyond compared to the last couple of tournaments in the past, for me, at least. There was some pressure there. I had to stay limber and prepared for whatever. There were a couple of fight scenes where we choreographed many moving pieces, maybe three times, before finally figuring it out. We got the last version figured out on the day of filming. You always must stay on your toes on 'Cobra Kai.' This season is crazy, and without going into spoilers, you're in for a real treat.

What comes next for you as you wrap up the series? What opportunities have come your way?

I'm working on my writing, which I wanted to focus more on with the show's end. I've been working on a couple of different projects that I'm hopefully getting developed soon. I don't want to give too much away but stay tuned. It's something I've wanted to try, and now, got the time to do it.

Season six, part two of Cobra Kai, which also stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Tanner Buchanan, and Courtney Henggeler premieres on Netflix on November 15th, and part three in 2025.

