Cody Rhodes Makes AJ Styles Quit at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Chadster was blown away by Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Clash at the Castle! 😲 Take that, Tony Khan! Auughh man! So unfair! 😝

The Chadster is here with live coverage of WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland, and let The Chadster tell you, Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in an "I Quit" Match for the WWE Undisputed Championship was the greatest thing The Chadster has ever seen in the wrestling business. 😲😲😲 And The Chadster has seen a lot of wrestling, so you can take that to the bank! 🏦🏦🏦

First of all, let's talk about the winner. 🏆🏆🏆 Cody Rhodes made AJ Styles scream "I Quit!" after a brutal match, retaining his WWE Undisputed Championship. 👑👑👑 The American Nightmare showed exactly why he is the top guy in WWE right now, and that he will do whatever it takes to keep that title around his waist. 💪💪💪 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan thinks he can compete with this level of sports entertainment. 😠😠😠

The match itself was a thing of beauty, a symphony of violence conducted by two masters of the craft. 🎻🎻🎻 Rhodes and Styles beat the holy heck out of each other all around the arena, using tables, chairs, kendo sticks, and even the steel stairs. 🪑🪑🪑 There were several moments where The Chadster thought for sure that Cody was going to quit, but he persevered through the pain like a true champion. 😤😤😤 Tony Khan could never book a match this emotionally charged and exciting, because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄🙄🙄

What really put this match over the top for The Chadster was the personal stakes and the storytelling. 📖📖📖 AJ Styles pretending to retire just to sucker Cody Rhodes in was a stroke of genius, and it made The Chadster want to see him get his comeuppance even more. 😈😈😈 Plus, having Cody's mom at ringside added an extra layer of drama, especially when AJ threatened her with a chair. 😱😱😱 This is the kind of long-term booking and attention to detail that sets WWE apart from the rest of the pack. 💯💯💯

The Chadster has to tell you, though, that he had another one of his recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😖😖😖 In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata 🚗🚗🚗 down a lonely highway at night, listening to some Smash Mouth tunes 🎶🎶🎶, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, riding a giant Chris Jericho 🐴🐴🐴 and wielding a barbed wire baseball bat. 🏏🏏🏏 He chased The Chadster for miles, cackling maniacally, until the Miata ran out of gas. 😰😰😰 The Chadster bailed out of the car and tried to flee on foot, but Tony caught up to him. "It's all about the Ratings, Chad!" he screamed, rearing back with the bat. 😱😱😱 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, spilling his White Claw seltzer all over the nightstand. 🍺🍺🍺 So yeah, thanks for invading The Chadster's dreams and ruining his sheets. 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne made The Chadster clean it up, even though it was clearly Tony Khan's fault. 😒😒😒 Then she went right back to texting with that guy Gary. 📱📱📱 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

But The Chadster digresses. The point is, Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles was a match for the ages, a certified WWE classic. 📀📀📀 It just goes to show that when it comes to sports entertainment, nobody does it better than WWE. 🌟🌟🌟 Not Tony Khan, not AEW, nobody. 😏😏😏 The Chadster can't wait to see what else Clash at the Castle has in store. 🏰🏰🏰 You'll definitely want to keep it tuned to The Chadster's ongoing coverage, because as an unbiased journalist, The Chadster will always give you the straight dope on pro wrestling. 😎😎😎

So there you have it, folks. 📣📣📣 The greatest match in the history of our great sport, courtesy of the one and only WWE. 🙌🙌🙌 Take that, Tony Khan! 😝😝😝 And remember, The Chadster will be back with more Clash at the Castle results throughout the day, so stay tuned! 📺📺📺 Until next time, this is The Chadster signing off. 🎤🎤🎤 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

