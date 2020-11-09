Cody Rhodes Was "Genuinely Pissed" Jon Moxley Was PWI 500 #1

Cody Rhodes may be an EVP in AEW who often has to put the best interests of the company and its roster above his own ambitions, but that doesn't mean he isn't entitled to a little personal jealousy now and again. That seems to be the case when it comes to this year's PWI 500, which was won by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Having the AEW world champion win the prestigious honor of topping PWI's list is great for AEW, but there's just one problem for Cody: he wanted the win for himself!

Cody was discussing the TNT Championship at a conference call ahead of the recent Full Gear PPV when he went on a self-described tangent about the list. "We really have to deliver with a question like that, we really have to deliver on Saturday in terms of the TNT title, because again, it goes back to that piece of cake example, 20 years, people have been preconditioned that other singles title somehow or less than another title," Cody said. "We don't have any positioning of our titles other than what the fans dictate. Now, we can do our best to present you on Moxley, as the world champion and the best wrestler in the world, PWI's number one, which I was genuinely super pissed about. I thought this year was my year. I don't want to get on a tangent, but I had this big plan to do a centerfold deal where it reveals and they do pyro… I was ready. PWI keeps that list so close to the chest, but if you ever meet a wrestler who tells you they don't care about the PWI 500, you haven't met a successful wrestler. Believe me, we all care. I'm gunning for number one. I didn't get it this year."

Not only did Cody lose to Jon Moxley on PWI's list, but he actually came in seventh. Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Drew McIntyre, Tetsuya Naito, and Kazuchika Okada all also were ranked ahead of Cody. Not that anyone's keeping track.