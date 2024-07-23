Posted in: ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, NBC, TV | Tagged: jimmy fallon, jimmy kimmel, Joe Biden, kamala harris, Seth Meyers, stephen colbert, the daily show

Colbert, Fallon & More: Late-Night Tackles Biden/Harris Moves & More

Here's what late-night had to say about those President Biden/VP Harris moves from over the weekend: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and more.

Before we go any further, we would request a moment of silence for John Oliver and HBO's Last Week Tonight. Though the Emmy Award-winning show had a new episode on Sunday night, it was actually filmed before all of the big news hit on Sunday afternoon. On the other hand, we're taking some satisfaction in knowing that Bill Maher's season of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher has wrapped, that he missed reporting on it, and that he won't be able to talk about it live on Friday nights for a whole bunch of weeks. But on Monday, late-night had its chance to weigh in on Sunday's news that President Joe Biden was stepping down as the Democrat's nominee to take on Donald Trump and J.D. Vance and that President Biden had officially endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to lead the party as its nominee heading into this fall's elections.

In the past 24 hours since that news hit, VP Harris has earned endorsements from a large chunk of the party, a whole lot of unions, and many more. Apparently, the big donors found their check-writing pens again because her campaign took in around $90M – setting a record. The other big news hit a few hours before we began writing this – with California's delegates to next month's Democratic National Convention voting to back VP Harris as the party's presumptive presidential nominee, giving her enough verbal commitments to clinch the nomination. With that in mind, here's a look at what CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (with guest host Lamorne Morris), and CBS's After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson had to say on the big moves that went down on Sunday and Monday:

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert": Honoring President Viden for his decision with a special "round of applause" video (above), Stephen Colbert had this to say: "I believe he has been a great president. He steered this country out of a horrific pandemic. He saved countless lives by encouraging people to get vaccinated. He brought the economy back. He rallied our allies, he reasserted America's place in the world stage, and most inspiring of all, at no time was he Donald Trump. Inspiring."

In honor of President Biden ending his run for re-election, Colbert announced that his Biden-style aviator sunglasses would officially be retired "in a place of honor next to Captain America's shield," as would Colbert's "binder" of "Joe Biden is old" jokes. Well, not so much retired as recycled. "I am officially retiring all of my 'Joe Biden is old' jokes. They were starting to get tired anyway. Just like Joe Biden. That was the last one, I swear! Now, I'm going to un-retire them to use on Donald Trump," Colbert shared, with his "Joe Biden Old" binder now a "Donald Trump Old" binder.

In addition, here's a look at what Jimmy Fallon, Morris, and Taylor Tomlinson had to say on the President Biden/VP Harris news – unfortunately, Comedy Central's The Daily Show and NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers were off on Monday night:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!