Colbert Fallout: David Letterman Team's Video Compilation Slams CBS

In support of Stephen Colbert, original "Late Show" host David Letterman's team released the compilation video "CBS: The Tiffany Network."

While it's not an official statement, David Letterman's YouTube channel offered a more subtle approach in their support for his Late Show successor Stephen Colbert. Not only did the channel post a previous interview with Colbert "roasting the President" on July 18th when Paramount announced the show's cancellation and subsequent dissolution of the brand in May 2026, but it also released a compilation of clips of when Letterman roasted his employer for the various mistakes and indignities he encountered during his time as Late Show host from 1993-2015 before Colbert took over, titled CBS: The Tiffany Network.

The description reads simply, "You can't spell CBS without BS," followed by air dates of the clips in 1994, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2007, 2011, 2012, and 2013, with a mix of highlighting network blunders. The first clip discussed Fox's acquisition of the NFL rights from CBS, and subsequently, Fox announced that it was taking over eight of CBS's stations, which was followed by Letterman's signature Top 10 List, "New CBS Slogans." The second blunder is the lack of acknowledgment and promotion by CBS for The Late Show's 10th anniversary, which he called the CBS switchboard to confirm whether anyone remembered.

The third clip starts when Letterman recalled leaving NBC for CBS to start The Late Show and recalled how things changed after two years and the turnover before getting into the real issue of the network's promotion of People's Choice Awards where his show was nominated for Best Talk Show alongside Oprah Winfrey and NBC's Tonight Show host Jay Leno, revealing that Winfrey won, but CBS's website chooses to feature his late night rival as Letterman shows a screenshot to the camera. Since retiring from The Late Show, Letterman shifted his focus to his Netflix talk series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which emphasizes the interviews over the studio audience weeknight show. For more on Letterman's CBS blunder highlight reel, you can check out the video.

