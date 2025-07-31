Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: colbert, kamala harris

Colbert: VP Kamala Harris Not Interested in "Broken" Election Process

VP Kamala Harris explained to Stephen Colbert why she's not interested in running for office and how the U.S. political system is "broken."

A day after making it official that she would not be running for Governor of California, former Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the political conversation in two very big ways today. First, VP Harris announced her new book, Simon & Schuster's 107 Days, in which she will reflect on her 2024 presidential campaign. Shortly after, we learned that VP Harris would be making a return visit to CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for some one-on-one interview time with host Stephen Colbert. Anyone get the feeling that Trump's going to be a topic? In a clip released by the late-night show before the entire interview airs tonight, VP Harris addressed why she's choosing to step away from elective politics for the time being.

"No. I don't want to go back in the system. I think it's broken," VP Harris shared with Colbert. "I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles, and I think right now that they're not as strong as they need to be. I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people, and I don't want it to be transactional where I'm asking for their vote."

When Colbert responded, "To hear you say that it's broken, to hear you say that our systems aren't strong enough, is harrowing," VP Harris noted, "But it's also evident, isn't it? And it is." Though not seeking elected office at this time, VP Harris made it clear that she's not going anywhere anytime soon. "It doesn't mean we give up. No. Absolutely not. I am always going to be part of the fight," she added.

Colbert Responds to Trump Over "Late Show" End: "Go F*** Yourself"

Shortly after the news broke that CBS was canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and abandoning "The Late Show" franchise for the foreseeable future, Donald Trump found time to celebrate Stephen Colbert losing his gig in May 2026 (in-between the swollen ankles, forgetting he appointed the same Fed Chair that he now wants to fire, and doing everything possible to distract us from his connections to "The Epstein Files"). The POtuS claimed Colbert's "talent was even less than his ratings" (even though Trump appeared on the late-night talk show), and that Jimmy Kimmel was the next to go (and even taking a shot at Jimmy Fallon, calling him "the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show" while not actually naming him).

During the opening of his first new show since last week's news, Colbert didn't pull any punches with his response to Trump during his opening. After getting everyone up to speed on what Trump had to say, Colbert said, "How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?" Looking into the "Eloquence Cam," Colbert continued, "Go f**k yourself." After the crowd rained down its approval, Colbert addressed what Trump had to say about Kimmel losing his late-night gig, joking that he had no interest in sharing the headlines. "Absolutely not, Kimmel. I am the martyr. There's only room for one on this cross, and I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from up here," he shared.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!