Common Side Effects: Adult Swim Previews Animated Comedic Thriller

Arriving February 2nd, here is Adult Swim's new trailer for Joe Bennett & Steve Hely and EPs Mike Judge & Greg Daniels's Common Side Effects.

After a world premiere during this past summer's Annecy International Animation Film Festival and a sneak peek that stirred up a whole lot of buzz, co-creators Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep) and Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels's (King of the Hill) Common Side Effects will be hitting Adult Swim screens beginning on Sunday, February 2nd, at 11:30 pm ET/PT. Produced for Adult Swim by Bandera and Green Street Pictures, the half-hour animated series spotlights Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world's greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won't be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. With only a little more than a month left to go before its premiere, Adult Swim is giving us a fresh look at what we can expect with the release of an official trailer (waiting for you above).

After the animated series debuts on February 2nd with two back-to-back episodes, one new episode will drop every Sunday (with new episodes streaming on Mondays on Max).Here's a look at the previous official trailer for Common Side Effects that was released, followed by a sneak preview that offers us some early insights into Marshall and Frances – and the forces that are working against them:

"Watch our show! A gripping comedic thriller with a unique original style and big themes? You decide! We hope 'Common Side Effects' will be enjoyed by anyone who's ever taken a pill," shared co-creators Bennett and Hely. "Joe and Steve have created something incredibly original with a series that is thrilling, beautiful, and deeply funny," added Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen when the series was first announced. "It's top-level television that challenges expectations and raises profound questions. It's a truly special series and unlike anything you've ever seen. I'm trying not to be hyperbolic, but it's true."

